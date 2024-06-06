NIBONG TEBAL, June 6 — The Madani Community should be at the forefront of society in countering and rebutting unfounded accusations and slander in the country.

Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil said that the Madani Community is the right platform to continuously disseminate the latest and most accurate information about the federal and state governments’ policies and initiatives to the people.

“Every night, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) is airing its special segment, ‘Biar Betul’, in a bid to counter and curb the spread of fake news and disinformation among the public.

“This segment enables us to rebut those fake news and disinformation on daily basis,” he told reporters after attending Nibong Tebal Parliamentary’s Sembang Santai Komuniti Madani programme at Sungai Bakap here today.

During the programme, Fahmi also shared several views with the Madani Community, particularly regarding the government’s current efforts which focused on increasing the nation’s revenue and helping to improve the people’s income.

So far, he said 1,878 Madani Communities have been established nationwide, and his team continuously proposes improvements to the types of activities that these volunteer bodies can undertake.

“But first and foremost, the Madani Community does not organise large-scale or high-cost programmes, especially at the community level and secondly, we want to ensure that information on government policies, whether at the federal or state level, reach the entire country.

“What’s important is to ensure that all announcements and information, as well as actions taken by the federal and state governments, reach the people. This is our priority,” he said.

In Penang, there are 120 Madani Communities in its 40 state constituencies. — Bernama