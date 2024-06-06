NIBONG TEBAL, June 6 ― Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has criticised several parties for spreading misinformation about the issue raised by the School Board and Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of 11 National Type Secondary Schools (SMJK) and Chinese Secondary Schools (SMC) in Penang, which caused widespread confusion.

Fahmi, who is also the unity government spokesman, clarified that the real issue raised was about implementing the dual language programme (DLP) for teaching Mathematics and Science, not eliminating the Malay language as the medium of instruction.

“I understand that the issue that has arisen is regarding the PTA’s objection to the DLP policy for teaching Mathematics and Science, not the complete elimination of Bahasa Melayu as the medium of instruction.

“What they (PTAs) are expressing is their view and objection that their schools should continue teaching Science and Mathematics in English under the DLP,” he told reporters after attending Nibong Tebal Parliamentary’s Sembang Santai Komuniti Madani programme at Sungai Bakap here today.

He added that to resolve the issue, the Education Ministry (MoE) will meet with the relevant parties to discuss the matter soon.

“Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and her deputy Wong Kah Woh will personally meet with the related parties to discuss the matter amicably,” he said.

Fahmi also said that, according to recent sentiment analysis reports, certain parties have made racially charged remarks, leading to discord on the issue.

As such, he has instructed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to review social media comments and take action if any individuals or netizens post comments related to the 3Rs (race, religion, royalty).

“I do not want anyone to exploit this situation, politicise it, or bring up the 3R issues,” he said.

Yesterday, local media reported that representatives of 11 SMJK and Chinese secondary school boards and PTAs urged the Education Ministry to respect parental wishes and return to the original intent of the DLP for Science and Mathematics subjects. ― Bernama