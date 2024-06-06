NIBONG TEBAL, June 6 — The unity government will ensure that the candidate representing it in the upcoming Sungai Bakap state by-election will align with the needs and aspirations of the local community, said Fahmi Fadzil.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) communications director said PKR will thoroughly review all criteria before finalising the candidate’s name.

“God willing, at the central level, we will hold meetings to determine several matters, and I believe the Unity candidate to be fielded can win back the Sungai Bakap seat. God willing,” he told reporters after a working visit to the National Information Dissemination Centre (Nadi) in Sungai Bakap today.

Fahmi, who is also PKR information chief, said the party’s preparations for the by-election are going smoothly, with meetings at the branch, division and state levels already held.

The Penang Unity Government Leadership Council meeting on Monday unanimously agreed that PKR would field a candidate to represent the coalition in the Sungai Bakap by-election.

The Election Commission (EC) met today and set July 6 as the polling day for the Sungai Bakap by-election, with nominations on June 22 and early voting on July 2.

The Sungai Bakap seat has 39,279 electors, consisting of 39,222 ordinary voters and 57 police officers. The EC has also set a 14-day campaigning period starting after the declaration of candidates on June 22 until 11.59pm on July 5.

The Sungai Bakap seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff from PAS, on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

In the Penang state election in August last year, Nor Zamri, who was Nibong Tebal PAS chief, defeated PH candidate Nurhidayah Che Rose by a majority of 1,563 votes. — Bernama