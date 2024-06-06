NIBONG TEBAL, June 6 — The Ministry of Communications has not ruled out the possibility of setting up a special committee to monitor and counter the spread of fake news during the upcoming Sungai Bakap state by-election.

Its Minister Fahmi Fadzil said his ministry has been monitoring all social media platforms in an effort to address various types of fake news, spread by irresponsible parties, during the election season.

“We already have a team which will monitor the spread of fake news at various levels, including at the Ministry of Communications; government bodies (agencies) including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC); and government departments, such as the Information Department.

“Insya-Allah, we will have a (special) committee for the Sungai Bakap by-election,” he told reporters, after attending the Nibong Tebal Parliamentary constituency’s Sembang Santai Komuniti MADANI, in Sungai Bakap, here today.

Advertisement

The Election Commission (EC), which met today, set July 6 as polling day for the Sungai Bakap state by-election, with nominations and early voting day on June 22 and July 2 respectively.

The Sungai Bakap state seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, 56, on May 24, at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Hospital Seberang Jaya (HSJ), due to inflammation of the stomach.

Meanwhile, Fahmi, who is also the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Communications director, refuted the allegations that the by-elections are for the government to give out ‘goodies’, including the upcoming Sungai Bakap by-election, which is seen as the minister’s focus.

Advertisement

He explained that his visit to Penang today was to present the instrument of royal invitation to the Governor of Penang, Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, to the Coronation of the 17th King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim.

“No, it is untrue (the allegation of giving out goodies to the people during the election). In fact, I am here today to pay a courtesy call on the Governor of Penang; so, I took advantage by visiting Seberang Prai. It’s not an issue.

“For sure that ministers will always be going down to the field, based on the Prime Minister’s (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) instructions to see the situation and try to solve the problems (of the people); we will continue to serve, regardless the location,” he said. — Bernama