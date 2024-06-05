JELI, June 5 — Kelantan police are tracking down a man who is believed to be using a fake “Datuk Seri” title which was apparently from the Kelantan royalty.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the man in question is a 56-year-old known as Mohd Fared Abdul Ghani.

He said a police report was received in connection with the individual from a man who had watched a YouTube recording whereby the suspect had used the title when issuing a statement regarding the suspension of two members of the Kelantan Boxing Association that was broadcast by a local television station.

“Investigations carried out regarding the title ‘Datuk’ and ‘Datuk Seri’ used by the suspect revealed that it was fake because the suspect has never been awarded such a title.

Advertisement

“Therefore, police urged members of the public with information about the individual to contact the Kelantan police headquarters at 09-7455622 or contact the nearest police station,” he said during a Kelantan Police Chief Townhall Programme at Politeknik Jeli, here today.

In another incident, police detained a Bangladesh man at a house in Jalan Genting Klang, Setapak in Kuala Lumpur on June 3, following a video that went viral, showing a foreigner apparently receiving a “Datuk” title from the Kelantan palace.

Muhamad Zaki said a report was lodged on May 28 after the complainant saw the video that has gone viral on YouTube, showing the suspect receiving the title.

Advertisement

“In the You Tube recording, the suspect who was dressed in ‘Baju Melayu’ and a keris tucked in his waist receiving the title although the Kelantan palace has never awarded such a title to the individual in the video,” he said adding that the suspect would be remanded for three days. — Bernama