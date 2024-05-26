KOTA BARU, May 26 — Police arrested 812 individuals including a civil servant for suspected drug possession in a 10-day operation in Kelantan which began on May 16.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the civil servant was nabbed behind a store near Kampung Baloh, Kok Lanas here at about 5.10pm on May 18.

“He was found carrying an amount of Yaba pills and his urine test was positive for methamphetamine. The case is being investigated under Sections 12(2) and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in a statement today.

Muhamad Zaki said the Ops Tapis Bersepadu and Ops Bersepadu Sempadan were focused on places with drug activities and border areas to prevent the smuggling of drugs into the country.

“The suspects comprise 793 men and 19 women aged between 16 and 72, and they are being investigated for offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985 and Poisons Act 1952.

“The drugs and assets seized in the operations are worth more than RM887,588,” he said. — Bernama

