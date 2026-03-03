KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Malaysians are in for a spectacular celestial show tonight as the moon turns a deep red during a total lunar eclipse, popularly known as a ‘blood moon’.

This marks the only total lunar eclipse visible from Malaysia in 2026, with the next opportunity not expected until late 2028, according to Astro Awani’s report.

A ‘blood moon’ occurs when the Earth passes directly between the sun and the moon.

Sunlight filtering through the Earth’s atmosphere scatters shorter wavelengths like blue, allowing only red and orange hues to reach the moon, giving it its characteristic crimson glow.

Tonight, the eclipse will be fully visible across the country, including Kuala Lumpur, with the peak expected at 7.33pm Malaysian Time (MYT).

However, as the moon will be low on the eastern horizon at the start of the eclipse, it may be difficult to see until it rises higher later.

Key timings for Kuala Lumpur (3 March 2026):

7.23pm – Moonrise during eclipse (likely too low to see clearly)

7.33pm – Maximum eclipse (moon at deepest point in Earth’s shadow)

8.02pm – End of total eclipse

9.17pm – End of partial eclipse

10.23pm – End of penumbral eclipse

Viewing tips:

Experts recommend heading to open areas with a clear view of the eastern horizon and minimal light pollution.

Between 7.23pm and 7.40pm, the moon may appear dim or even invisible, so patience is key until it climbs higher around 8pm.

A telescope or binoculars can enhance the red hue and surface details, but the eclipse is safe to watch with the naked eye.

For those wanting a closer experience, Planetarium Negara is hosting a full programme for the eclipse tonight from 5pm to 10pm.

Visitors can catch a briefing on the eclipse, participate in a quiz, and observe the phenomenon directly.

Those unable to attend in person can watch via live streaming on Planetarium Negara’s official platforms.

As Ramadan coincides with the event, visitors are also welcome to break fast on-site, with prayer and iftar facilities provided.

Though total lunar eclipses are not uncommon globally, sightings from Malaysia are limited.

After tonight, enthusiasts will have to wait until December 31, 2028-January 1, 2029 for the next chance to catch a ‘blood moon’.