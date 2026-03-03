KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has confirmed that discussions are ongoing for him to assume leadership of Parti Keluarga Malaysia, following his expulsion from Bersatu last month.

According to The Star, party founder Khairi Jaya said preparations are nearly complete for Hamzah to take over the top post.

Khairi added that he has met Hamzah and several other former Bersatu MPs, including Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan (Tasek Gelugor), on multiple occasions to discuss the move.

“We are discussing how we want to take over. We are in discussions on technical matters,” Hamzah told reporters at Parliament on Tuesday (March 3).

When asked if he would become Parti Keluarga Malaysia president, he responded with a smile: “Can I become president?”

Khairi said an internal election would follow once Hamzah and his allies officially join the party, with amendments to the party constitution already in progress to accommodate the change.

Hamzah’s removal from Bersatu came amid a leadership struggle with party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Since October, five other MPs aligned with Hamzah — Wan Saiful, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (Machang), Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota), Fathul Huzir Ayob (Gerik), and Azahari Hasan (Padang Rengas) — have also been expelled.

Despite the sackings, 13 Bersatu MPs have reaffirmed their support for Hamzah to continue as Opposition Leader in Parliament.