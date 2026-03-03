KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) is actively carrying out repair work to the power supply for the MRT Putrajaya Line following a cable theft incident near Damansara Damai Station that was detected early this morning.

Rapid Rail said the incident caused service disruptions and operations are expected to recover in stages within three days.

“The incident has resulted in service disruption and requires comprehensive repair works to ensure the system resumes safe and stable operations,” the rail operator said in a statement.

It also said that alternative train services and free shuttle bus services are being provided to help passengers continue their journeys during this period and advised passengers to use alternative rail routes where possible.

The latest updates on operational status will be shared periodically via Rapid KL’s social media channels and the MyRapid PULSE application, it added. — Bernama