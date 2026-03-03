KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — A powerful 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the west coast of North Sumatra, Indonesia, at 12.56pm today, sending tremors that were also felt across Malaysia.

In a statement, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the quake was centred at 2.0 degrees North and 96.5 degrees East, at a depth of 10km.

The epicentre was located 112 kilometres southeast of Simeulue, Indonesia.

“Tremors were felt across the northern states of Peninsular Malaysia and surrounding areas. There is no tsunami threat to Malaysia,” MetMalaysia said on its Facebook page.

MetMalaysia also urged members of the public who felt the tremors to complete a survey form at https://forms.gle/xbJD3PhHLATFYvzi9. — Bernama