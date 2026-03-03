KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The total amount of money and assets successfully recovered by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) throughout 2025 in cases related to corruption and abuse of power will be among the focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper published on Parliament’s official website, V Ganabatirau (PH-Klang) will ask Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that question as well as comparative statistics before and after the administration of the Madani Government during Minister’s Question Time.

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kasim (PN-Arau) will also ask the prime minister to state the investigation status by PDRM regarding the alleged attempt to overthrow the Government, its threat to parliamentary democracy and whether the investigation would look into elements of embezzlement or misuse of state funds.

During the questions for oral answers session, Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias (BN-Jelebu) will ask the prime minister to state the ways in which the Government ensure the quality of legislation drafting remains top-notch and not rushed, particularly for laws with significant implications on people’s rights and the economy, while Datuk Abdul Khalib Abdullah (PN-Rompin) will ask the Health Minister to state the latest statistics on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) among rural residents and the Ministry’s proactive measures to curb the rising cost of dialysis treatment through the addition of dialysis satellite centres in small districts.

Finally, Muhammad Ismi Mat Taib (PN-Parit) will ask the Home Minister to state the strategy to address the rise of petty and property crimes in public housing areas, especially in high-density areas.

The sitting will then continue with the second reading of the Constitution (Amendment) (No.2) Bill 2026 regarding the separation of roles of the Attorney-General and Public Prosecutor.

The First Meeting of the Fifth Term of the 15th Parliament will take place for 20 days, starting from January 19 and ends today. — Bernama