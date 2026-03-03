KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — All Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs showed full commitment yesterday by attending the Dewan Rakyat to vote in support of the 2026 Constitutional Amendment Bill, which seeks to limit the tenure of the Prime Minister to 10 years.

Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, Alice Lau — who is also the MP for Lanang — said eight government and independent MPs were absent and did not participate in the vote, Berita Harian reported today.

“The constitutional amendment bill to cap the prime minister’s tenure at 10 years failed to secure the required two-thirds majority of 148 votes.

“The division vote showed only 146 MPs supported it, 44 abstained, and 32 were absent.

“But all PH MPs were 100 per cent present and voted in favour,” she said in a social media post today.

Yesterday, the Dewan Rakyat did not pass the 2026 Constitutional Amendment Bill to limit the Prime Minister’s term to 10 years.

This marked the first time such an amendment — involving a change to Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution — was tabled but failed to reach the third reading and subsequent approval.

The bill’s failure casts uncertainty over another key constitutional amendment set for tomorrow, which seeks to separate the roles of the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor and also requires a two-thirds parliamentary majority.