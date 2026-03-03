KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The Special Investigation Committee is expected to present the results of its investigation into Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Tan Sri Azam Baki’s stock ownership by this week, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

“The investigation led by the Attorney General (Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar) will be completed this week, within a few days. So, we will first look at the reasonableness and rationale for extending [the probe] and which areas need scrutiny,” he told Parliament this morning.

Regarding calls to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI), Anwar said it is still too early to make a decision.

MORE TO COME