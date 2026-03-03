PUTRAJAYA, March 3 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor today failed in her last bid to recuse or remove the judge who found her guilty in her solar corruption case, which also means she has failed to get a retrial.

The Federal Court today unanimously dismissed Rosmah’s appeal, ruling that she had failed to show that there was a “real danger of bias” by solar trial judge Datuk Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

Today’s decision will clear the way for the Court of Appeal to finally proceed with hearing Rosmah’s appeal against her conviction and sentence of 10 years’ jail and a RM970 million fine in the solar bribery case.

Rosmah had been convicted at the High Court in September 2022, but her appeal against her conviction had been held back while waiting for the courts to decide on her bid to recuse the judge.

