KUALA KRAI, May 27 — An elderly man was found dead in an oil palm plantation near Pasir Layang, Kampung Bunut Saih here around 6.15pm yesterday.

Kuala Krai district police chief Supt Mazlan Mamat said the police believed that the man, 70, had died around five days ago.

“There are bite marks on the victim’s left and right hands that are believed to be from a wild animal and further investigations revealed that the victim was reported missing on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“According to his family, the victim had health issues, including diabetes, heart problems and suffered from Alzheimer’s, and he often forgot about what he was doing,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the body was taken to Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital for autopsy and the forensics expert confirmed that the cause of death could not be ascertained due to the decayed condition of the body.

The case has been classified as a sudden death with no criminal elements involved, he added. — Bernama

Advertisement