KOTA BARU, May 23 — A civil servant claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of sexually assaulting a teenage girl with disabilities (PwD) at a secondary school here two years ago.

Mukfarnizan Mukhtar, 41, a student management assistant at the school, is accused of committing physical sexual assault on the 14-year-old girl in the school toilet at 9am on November 24, 2022.

He is charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad requested the court to impose the maximum bail on the accused, considering the act was committed against a minor who is also a PwD.

However, lawyer Ahmad Nizam Mohamed, representing the accused, requested a lower bail of RM5,000, arguing that the accused had cooperated well with the police and the court.

Judge Nik Habri Muhamad granted the accused bail of RM12,000 in one surety and ordered him not to harass the victim.

June 27 was set for mention. — Bernama

