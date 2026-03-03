SEREMBAN, March 3 — Police are searching for a female artist and her husband to assist in investigations regarding a fraud case involving the sale of non-existent Selangor state-granted land lots, resulting in a loss of RM1.5 million last January.

Seremban District Police Chief, ACP Azahar Abdul Rahim, said that the department received a report from a 56-year-old man on January 7.

“So far, they are the primary suspects in a case being investigated in Seremban concerning the sale of non-existent Selangor state land involving a loss of RM1.5 million. Information obtained suggests both suspects are currently in Sarawak.

“They have been officially registered as ‘wanted’ persons,” he told Bernama here today and added that further investigations are ongoing under Section 420 of the Penal Code (for cheating).

Earlier, a claim went viral on the social media platform Threads where an individual alleged they were cheated by the artist’s husband before proceeding to file a police report.

In a separate development, police are seeking public assistance to locate two brothers reported missing since February 24.

Azahar said the two brothers were last seen driving an Isuzu D-Max toward Port Dickson on that date at approximately 4:30 pm.

“The two brothers have been identified as Rasfaiza Rashid, 43 (the elder brother), and his younger brother, Rasfaridzouan, 39. They were reported to have not returned home since leaving a week ago.

“Rasfaiza has a fair complexion, a medium build, stands 168 cm tall, and weighs 72 kg. Rasfaridzouan has a stocky build, stands 168 cm tall, and weighs 78 kg,” he said.

Police urge members of the public with any information to contact the Sikamat Police Station Chief, Insp. Zailan Ahmad, at 018-3186358 or 06-7612222. — Bernama