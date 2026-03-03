KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he disagreed with the allegations in a Bloomberg report that implicated Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, as he confronted allegations of preferential treatment in Parliament.

Anwar faces mounting public criticism for rejecting calls to put Azam on leave pending an investigation into his shareholdings.

Critics have alleged hypocrisy on Anwar’s part because he had also called for the MACC chief commissioner to be suspended when Azam was investigated for another shareholding fiasco in 2022.

When asked to explain, Anwar denied any inconsistency and said he believes Azam deserves due process.

“If you ask me if there is a difference (between my position then and now) I can answer,” he replied to Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

“We shouldn’t have any prejudice. Whether or not the old proposal (that Azam be suspended) is followed, it must still adhere to due process. There must be a transparent investigation including on his shareholdings and the corporate mafia,” Anwar added.

“Both issues are not being covered up.”

MORE TO COME