KUANTAN, March 3 — A university student was charged at the Sessions Court here today with desecrating the Quran and posting offensive content on social media last month.

However, 21-year-old S. Vikneswaran pleaded not guilty to both charges before Judge Harmi Thamri Mohamad and opted for a trial.

According to the charge sheet, the man allegedly desecrated the Quran, a sacred text for Muslims, intending to offend Islam at Jalan Gambang, Taman Seri Mahkota, around 1.30pm on February 22.

The charge was framed under Section 295 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of two years, a fine, or both if convicted.

For the second charge, he allegedly used the “ryandaselva” account on Threads to knowingly post offensive communication intended to offend others, which was brought under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, with penalties under Section 233(2) of the same act.

If convicted, he faces up to RM500,000 in fines, two years’ imprisonment, or both, and an additional RM5,000 for each day the offence continues.

The prosecution was led by Pahang prosecution director, Sharizat Ismail, with deputy prosecutor Siti Aisyah Abdul Wahab, while the defendant was represented by lawyers Muhammad Amirull Afiqq Mohamad Lokman and Mohd Rusnizam Abdullah.

Sharizat proposed bail of RM50,000 for both charges, citing the seriousness of the offences and public concern.

However, Muhammad Amirull Afiqq sought a lower bail, saying the final-year Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah student is financially dependent on his father, a fish farmer earning RM5,000 a month.

He also mentioned that the accused had been referred to a clinic during his school years for psychological issues.

The court set bail at RM10,000 for both charges, ordering the student to report to the police monthly, with the case scheduled for mention on April 8. — Bernama