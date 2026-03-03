KUANTAN, March 3 — A traffic officer has been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicions of soliciting and receiving approximately RM30,000 in bribes from several individuals and lorry company owners in return for protecting them from legal action.

According to an MACC source, the male suspect, in his 30s, was arrested at about 3.30 pm yesterday when he turned up to give a statement at the Temerloh MACC office.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspect is believed to have committed the offences in 2024 and 2025 by receiving bribe payments deposited into his personal bank account,” the source said.

The man has been remanded for four days until March 6 after Magistrate Nuur Fakhizaa Abu Bakar allowed an application by the MACC at the Temerloh Magistrate’s Court today.

Meanwhile, Pahang MACC director Mohd Shukor Mahmud confirmed the arrest when contacted and said the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama