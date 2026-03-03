KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd today confirmed a service disruption on the MRT Putrajaya Line between Sungai Buloh and Damansara Damai stations following a suspected cable theft after power supply cables were found cut near Damansara Damai station.

In a statement, Rapid Rail said preliminary investigations by its engineering team identified the damaged cables as the cause of the power supply disruption.

The incident has resulted in a serious service interruption and requires large-scale repair works, which are expected to continue until the end of operating hours today.

To mitigate the impact on commuters, alternative train services have been activated.

Under the temporary arrangement, trains from Putrajaya Sentral will turn back at Metro Prima station at six-minute intervals.

Shuttle services are operating between Metro Prima and Damansara Damai stations at eight-minute intervals, while trains from Kwasa Damansara will turn back at Damansara Damai station at eight-minute intervals.

Passengers are advised to expect longer waiting times, particularly between Metro Prima and Damansara Damai stations.

Rapid Rail said auxiliary police personnel and station staff have been deployed at platforms and concourse areas to assist passengers and manage crowd movement.

Regular announcements on train schedules are being made at stations.

Commuters are encouraged to seek alternative modes of transport to reach their destinations.