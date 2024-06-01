KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will organise a national-level Convention and Diamond Jubilee celebration this July, said its Secretary-General Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir.

He said that the date and location of the convention and celebration will be announced later after BN holds discussions in its Supreme Council meeting.

According to Zambry, various programmes are planned for this year’s 50th anniversary celebration, including state-level conventions to be held in Johor and Kelantan on June 8, followed by Terengganu and Pahang on June 15, while for other states will be scheduled later.

“BN will also organise a series of forums, discourses and townhalls to be held at state and central levels to foster discussions and refresh thinking as well as good political discourse for the country.

“We will invite various groups including the younger generation and thinkers to hear voices and views to strengthen BN for the next decade,” he told a press conference after a pre-launch of the celebration at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, today.

He said that BN will also publish and launch a special document detailing the history of the colaition’s struggle from its inception to the present.

Meanwhile, on the upcoming Sungai Bakap state seat by-election, he said the coalition parties under the Unity Government will hold discussions regarding the candidate to contest.

“Usually in such situations, we discuss, there may be a desire to field a candidate, the party (BN) may want to field a candidate, all parties are interested but ultimately we will make a joint decision.

“In the tradition of Barisan Nasional and in the context of today’s government, we need to have a spirit of mutual respect and if we know under whose seat it falls under, we will discuss it properly,” he said.

The Sungai Bakap seat became vacant following the death of its incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, 56, from PAS, on May 24 due to inflammation in the stomach.

The Election Commission will hold a Special Meeting on June 6 to decide on the important dates for the Sungai Bakap by-election. ― Bernama