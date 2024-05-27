KUALA NERUS, May 27 — Muslims in the country determined to perform the Haj pilgrimage independently (DIY Haj) are reminded to be patient and follow the channels authorised by the Malaysian and Saudi Arabian governments.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan said Muslims must focus on the concept of istito’ah (capability), including the health, finances, mental ability of the pilgrims, and the Haj quota.

“...this also refers to (whether) we are selected. The istito’ah also refers to the quota. So, I urge everyone to understand the meaning of istito’ah, and be patient...to avoid being deceived or unable to perform Haj because of the lack of guidance or due to situations that prevent us from performing the pilgrimage,” he said.

He told reporters this after officiating the opening ceremony of the Madani Series: Islamic and Malaysian Civilisation Seminar Session 8/2024 at the Mahyuddin Auditorium, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu, here today.

Zulkifli also expressed his concern that if Muslims performing the DIY Haj pilgrimage were to cause unwanted incidents, it could tarnish Malaysia’s good image as a world reference for the efficient management of Haj pilgrims by Tabung Haji.

He said the department has no legal authority over individuals performing the DIY Haj pilgrimage using a tourist visa, however, it is ready to cooperate with any party if needed.

On another development, Zulkifli said the case of two women captured in a video stepping over a grave at a Muslim cemetery that went viral recently requires comprehensive resolution to prevent such incidents from recurring. — Bernama

