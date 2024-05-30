KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) has established a special task force to investigate and take initial action on complaints related to stranded pilgrims.

JSJK director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the formation of the task force was a proactive measure to deal with the issue.

“This team will collaborate with relevant government agencies to ensure further actions are taken according to specific legal provisions applicable to the detected offences,” he said in a statement today.

The statement also mentioned that the police, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, and Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) each had different laws to handle the issue of stranded pilgrims according to the offence that occurred.

Ramli said he believed that the establishment of the special task force would ensure that complaints received regarding stranded Haj pilgrims were handled more efficiently and effectively.

Meanwhile, Ramli in the same statement confirmed that the police had received a report in Negeri Sembilan regarding allegations of stranded Haj pilgrims in Mecca.

However, he said initial investigations found that the issue in the case fell under the jurisdiction of TH. — Bernama

