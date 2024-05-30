PUTRAJAYA, May 30 ― Google's investment of US$2 billion (RM9.4 billion) in Malaysia is a positive indicator that investors have strong confidence in the administration of the Madani government, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Hence, he said this should also serve as a motivation for Malaysia to increase work productivity while also moving smarter to lure more investments into the country.

“I was informed that several destination countries were also under their (Google's) consideration.

Advertisement

“I believe that after several meetings (with Google), including with me, what we conveyed and our performance were evaluated positively, leading to the announcement of this investment from Google,” he told reporters after attending the Ministry of Communications' monthly assembly here today.

Fahmi, who is also the unity government spokesman, said the rapid realisation of this investment also demonstrates the Madani government's commitment to having a clear direction as desired by investors.

Google announced today an investment commitment of RM9.4 billion in Malaysia, including the development of Google's first data centre in Malaysia and the Google Cloud Region to meet the growing demand for cloud services, both locally and globally, as well as an artificial intelligence (AI) literacy programme for students and educators in this country. ― Bernama

Advertisement