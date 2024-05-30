KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 ― Google's US$2 billion investment (RM9.4 billion) is proof that the government's clear planning, in addition to Malaysia’s economic strength and resources, is attractive to existing and new investors, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Undoubtedly, this places Malaysia as one of the leading countries in the provision of support services for digital technology-based services,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

Google announced today an investment commitment of RM9.4 billion in Malaysia, including the development of Google's first data centre in Malaysia and the Google Cloud Region to meet the growing demand for cloud services, both locally and globally, as well as an artificial intelligence (AI) literacy programme for students and educators in this country.

Anwar said Google's investment will support the government's agenda in accelerating the country's digital transformation. “This investment is expected to have a multiplier impact on the Malaysian economy of around US$3.2 billion (RM15.04 billion) and the creation of 26,500 jobs by 2030,” he added.

Anwar also revealed that in a virtual meeting with Google's senior management on May 6, he emphasised that in addition to support for the use of AI in general, strategic cooperation should be focused in the fields of education, health and agriculture. “This is important to ensure that Malaysia can take advantage of the latest technology-based skills and approaches,” he said. ― Bernama

