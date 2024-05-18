BUKIT GANTANG, MAY 18 — There were no words to describe the feelings of a cosmetic and herbal product entrepreneur Alias Awang, 56, when his home drifted away in a flood incident in Kampung Jelutong, Changkat Ibol here yesterday.

Alias said his house, which he has been renting for a year, located along the main road from Jalan Kuala Kangsar to Taiping, near Sungai Bukit Gantang, was washed away by currents and leaving behind only its roof.

“The incident happened at about 2.30am, but I was away from home on a business marketing trip in Bandar Perda, Penang on Thursday,” he said when met at the site of his former house today.

“I was informed about the incident by my brothers, sisters and villagers about the rising river water level but I could not return here because of the heavy rain among other things.”

He said some villagers tried to enter their houses to save their belongings but were stopped by the police due to safety reasons.

He said he suffered the loss of furniture, electrical goods and cash, amounting to an estimated RM80,00, due to the floods

Meanwhile, another resident Syaidatul Roraniza Abdul Aziz, 35, shared in Alias’ grief as her house, located 50 metres away, was destroyed, while three cars and eight motorcycles were submerged.

Meanwhile, Bukit Gantang member of parliament Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal when met when he visited the victims said his side was channeling immediate aid to the victims to ease their burden.

“We will immediately build a Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) unit for Alias on the original site of the house he wanted to build in 2021 in order for him to start life afresh.

“As for Syaidatul Roraniza, I will ask my service centre to immediately carry out repair work to their work equipment so that they can start operating again,” he said.

He added that more than 150 affected families in his area have received immediate financial assistance amounting to RM500 each to meet their needs.

Two days ago, three districts namely Taiping, Kuala Kangsar and Hulu Perak in Perak were hit by floods forcing more than 500 victims to take shelter in 10 relief centres. — Bernama