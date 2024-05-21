KOTA KINABALU, May 21 — A headmaster pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to eight charges of submitting forged documents and conspiring with a contractor for the procurement of school supplies worth RM9,667, four years ago.

Abd Rasad Sadikir @ Sadikil, 55, entered the plea after the charges were read before Judge Jason Juga.

The first to fourth charges accuse him of passing off forged documents as genuine, specifically payment request notes for guidance counseling equipment, exam paper supplies, resource centre equipment, and office supplies for a primary school in Pitas.

The offences allegedly occurred in the general office of a school between October and December 2018.

He was charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a fine, upon conviction.

For the four counts of abetment, Abd Rasad is charged with conspiring with contractor Rasnah Majuan, 49, to submit forged documents, including school orders and invoices from Syarikat Pemborong Bina Dana for thRM9,667, to fraudulently obtain payment for guidance counselling equipment, exam paper supplies, resource centre equipment, and office supplies.

He was charged under Section 107(c) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a fine upon conviction. The offences allegedly occurred at the same location between November and December 2018.

Meanwhile, Rasnah faces four charges of submitting forged documents, including school orders and invoices from Syarikat Pemborong Bina Dana totaling RM9,667, to fraudulently obtain payment for guidance counseling equipment, exam paper supplies, resource centre equipment, and office supplies. She pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to her separately.

All the offences were committed in the general office of a school in Pitas between November and December 2018. She was charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Rekhraj Singh appeared for the prosecution, while both accused were unrepresented.

The court granted bail at RM10,000 with one surety each, requiring them to report to the MACC office every two months and to surrender their passports to the court.

The court then scheduled the next case mention for June 11. — Bernama