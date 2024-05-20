KOTA KINABALU, May 20 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Sabah today detained two individuals, including a civil servant, suspected of being involved in a case concerning the purchase of equipment for a school in the state that was not executed four years ago (2018).

According to sources, the two suspects, a woman in her 40s who owns a company and a man in his 50s who is a civil servant, were detained at around 10am at the Sabah MACC office when they were asked to come in to give a statement.

The two individuals are suspected of submitting claims containing false details for the purchase of school equipment worth approximately RM10,000, although the purchase was never made.

“The two suspects are believed to have committed the act in December 2018, and the woman had submitted false claims through invoices, which were certified as received by the official (the civil servant) at the educational institution (school),” the source said.

Meanwhile, Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy confirmed the arrests and said the case was being investigated under sections 471 and 107 of the Penal Code, with the suspects expected to be charged in the Sessions Court tomorrow. — Bernama

