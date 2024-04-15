SIBU, April 15 — The police have arrested four individuals, including two civil servants, in connection with the withdrawal of funds amounting to more than RM175,000 through eGumis (Electronic Government Unclaimed Money Information System), believed by using forged documents.

Three of the suspects, including a woman, were arrested today, while the other was arrested yesterday.

Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili confirmed the arrest when contacted today.

He said the arrest was made following reports lodged by three complainants.

Meanwhile, the Magistrate’s Court has issued a remand order against the four suspects, aged between 29 and 42. The remand order expires on April 18.

Police are investigating the case under Sections 420 and 471 of the Penal Code for cheating and using forged documents as genuine. — Bernama

