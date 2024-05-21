KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Security measures over government buildings, public spaces, and critical facilities have been heightened following recent breaches, announced Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) director of management, Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kasim.

He stated that the police are taking these recent security breaches seriously, which have raised public concern, and assured that the nation’s public safety remains at an optimal level.

He noted that Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, has instructed the PDRM leadership and field personnel to initiate comprehensive measures while on duty, and strictly adhere to the established guidelines and standard operating procedures.

“The public is encouraged to continue cooperating by reporting any information related to national security issues to the authorities. PDRM will not tolerate any attempts to threaten safety or disrupt national peace,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

Azmi emphasised that strict legal action would be taken against those involved, regardless of their status or background. — Bernama

Advertisement