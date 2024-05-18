SINGAPORE, May 18 — Singapore has stepped up security measures, including at the country’s checkpoints, following an attack at Ulu Tiram police station, Johor, yesterday which killed two police officers and injured another.

Singapore Home Affairs Ministry (MHA) today said these measures include increased patrols and enhanced checks on travellers and conveyances.

“Travellers should expect delays at the checkpoints due to enhanced checks, and factor in additional time needed for immigration clearance.

“Whether in Singapore or travelling overseas, members of the public should stay vigilant and report any suspicious persons or activities to the police immediately,” it said in a statement.

MHA said the ministry and Home Team Departments have been monitoring global and regional security developments closely, including the attack in Johor yesterday, allegedly by a member of the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI).

The Internal Security Department (ISD) has also been in touch with its Malaysian counterparts.

In the 2.45am incident, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, died after being attacked by a masked man armed with a machete, while Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan was shot and was reported to be stable after being treated at Sultan Ismail Hospital.

Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in a press conference earlier today said the 21-year-old suspect killed in the attack was believed to have acted alone and not linked to a group.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain tonight clarified that the initial statement of the suspect being a member of JI was based on his father's involvement with the terrorist group.

"The suspect is not affiliated with any terrorist groups and has no connection to JI. He is not involved in terrorism," Razarudin said. — Bernama