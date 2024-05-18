JOHOR BARU, May 18 — The remains of the two police constables killed in an attack on Ulu Tiram police station yesterday were brought out of the Forensic Medical Department of Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) here today upon completion of the post-mortem for the funeral arrangements.

The remains of Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were to be taken first to the Tunku Laksamana Abdul Jalil Mosque at the Johor police contingent headquarters (IPK) for the funeral prayers and given the last respect.

The bodies of Ahmad Azza and Muhamad Syafiq will then be sent to Bidor, Perak, and Kuantan, Pahang, respectively to be buried.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Azza Fahmi’s father, Azhar Khaiden, 54, when met at the hospital to claim his son’s remains, said his son’s body would be brought back to Kampung Poh, Bidor, for the burial.

“Last night our family slept at his ( Ahmad Azza Fahmi) house,” said Azhar, a teacher at Sekolah Kebangsaan Felda Sungai Kelah, Sungkai, Perak. — Bernama

