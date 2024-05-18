KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Singapore has issued an advisory for its citizens travelling in Malaysia to be cautious and alert following the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) was linked to deadly attack at the Ulu Tiram police station near here yesterday.

In a press statement, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) advised its citizens to exercise vigilance and take all necessary precautions to ensure their personal safety.

“Singaporeans who travel to Malaysia should eRegister with MFA through our website so that we can contact and assist you in an emergency.

“We also encourage all Singaporeans travelling abroad to purchase comprehensive medical and travel insurance,” it said.

The statement added that Singapore strongly condemned the attack, which was carried out by a member of the Islamist terror organisation JI in the early hours of Friday morning.

The pre-dawn attack, just outside the city centre here, led to the deaths of two policemen and left another seriously injured.

The Singapore MFA said it, the High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, and Consulate General in Johor Baru were monitoring the situation here.

“We extend our sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families, and wish the injured officer a speedy recovery,” the ministry said.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said operational security at all police facilities nationwide was to be stepped up following the attack by a 34-year-old man who killed two policemen and injured a third.

Two young constables, Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar and Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, were killed by the sole attacker in the Ulu Tiram police station at about 2.30am yesterday. A third policeman on duty was seriously injured after he managed to take down the attacker.

Razarudin said that police arrested seven individuals, including five members of the suspect’s family, aged 19 to 62, and initial investigations revealed that the suspect’s father is a member of a JI cell in Ulu Tiram.

The police are currently going after the JI cell’s remaining 20 members in Johor.

The attack is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The JI terror group is a Southeast Asian Islamist militant group based in Indonesia and has dedicated their struggle to form an Islamic caliphate through violent means.

The group, with links to global Islamist terror group al-Qaeda, was believed to be linked to the 2002 Bali bombings in Indonesia.