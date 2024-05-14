KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Malaysia urged United Nations (UN) member states to support Palestine’s bid for full UN membership, stating that it has undoubtedly proven itself worthy of this status.

Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Datuk Ahmad Faisal Muhamad said this while delivering Malaysia’s statement at the 51st plenary meeting of the 10th emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday.

Palestine has consistently demonstrated its commitment to peace, even as Israel persists with its brutal and oppressive occupation, continues to erode its territorial integrity, and attempts to annihilate the Palestinian people.

“It is also clear to us that Palestine highly values the opportunities to participate in UN processes, and it is able and willing to carry out obligations enshrined in the UN Charter.

“Palestine has beyond doubt proven itself worthy of membership in this organization. In contrast, Israel continues to breach international law, defy UN resolutions, and vilify and malign the UN and its officials,” he said. His speech at the UN was made available to the media here by the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra).

“Palestine fulfilled the four criteria for statehood outlined in the 1933 Montevideo Convention,” he said, adding that Malaysia also believes Palestine fulfils the conditions for membership in the UN as laid out in Article 4 of the UN Charter.

Malaysia also encouraged countries that have not officially recognized Palestine to do so without further delay.

To date, he added, 144 members of the United Nations have recognized the State of Palestine, and several countries have announced their intention of recognizing Palestine in the very near future.

He said Malaysia views full membership as critical in contributing towards a lasting and peaceful solution to the question of Palestine.

Ahmad Faisal said Malaysia stands ready to be part of and support initiatives aimed at realising the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to freedom and self-determination.

He said Israel’s actions, with each passing day, inevitably raise doubts about whether it actually believes in the UN system and values its membership in this organisation.

He said the offensive gimmick of shredding the UN Charter witnessed in the Chamber last Friday is just another example of Israel’s utter disrespect for the UN.

Malaysia holds the view that the admission of the State of Palestine as a full member should have happened when General Assembly Resolution 181(II) was adopted and Israel was admitted 75 years ago.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faisal said the question of Palestine has remained an outstanding issue in the organisation for more than seven decades, and it is high time that the UN fulfils its duty and responsibility to produce a peaceful solution.

This should start with the recognition of the State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the internationally recognised two-state solution, he said.

“Israel’s occupation must end. Justice must be restored. The self-determination of the Palestinian people must be upheld. The fully sovereign State of Palestine must be recognised.”

Ahmad Faisal said the resolution adopted by the Assembly last Friday is a significant step forward as it is a much-needed positive development in the face of the Security Council’s continued politicisation and paralysis.

The adoption of the text by an overwhelming majority is a clear testament to the enormous support for Palestinian statehood within the international community, he said.

Israel has waged an unrelenting offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, killing nearly 35,000 Palestinians.

Seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 per cent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the United Nations.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza. — Bernama