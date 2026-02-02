JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 2 — Police have launched an investigation into a viral video that appears to show an e-hailing driver sexually harassing a young female passenger in Johor Bahru.

The 20-second clip, which was circulated on social media yesterday, shows a male driver attempting to touch his female passenger, who is seated in the rear, while asking for her age in Mandarin.

The video sparked public anger, with several commenters urging the woman to file a police report.

Johor Bahru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat confirmed that investigators are aware of the video and are looking into the incident from all angles.

“Investigators are also identifying the individuals involved and will call in any witnesses to the incident,” he said in a statement today.

However, Raub noted that as of now, the police have not received any official report regarding the matter from the victim or any other party.

He urged anyone with information to contact the Johor Bahru South district police headquarters hotline at 07-218 2323 to assist in the investigation.