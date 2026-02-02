KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — A 52-year-old bank executive was found dead with multiple stab wounds at her home in Taman Sultan Abdul Halim here today, and police have launched a manhunt for her son to assist in the murder investigation.

The victim was identified as Zaharullail Basir. Her body was discovered by one of her other children, who found her unconscious and covered in blood, the New Straits Times reported.

Kota Setar police chief Assistant Commissioner Syed Basri Syed Ali said police received a call from the victim's son at 8:45am, reporting a suspected murder.

Upon arrival, police found the victim with three stab wounds to her chest and palm, as well as injuries to her wrist, head, and face.

"The motive for the murder is still under investigation. However, our checks found that a handbag containing jewellery, cash, and a mobile phone was missing," he said.

Syed Basri confirmed that police are now actively seeking 28-year-old Amirul Shafiq Shamsul Zahari to aid in the investigation.

“The police are appealing to Amirul Shafiq Shamsul Zahari to come forward to assist in the investigation at any nearby police station or contact the investigating officer,” he said, urging the public not to speculate on the case.

A forensics team and a K9 unit were dispatched to the scene, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The police have asked anyone with information to contact the Kota Setar police hotline at 04-774 7222.