ALOR GAJAH, Feb 2 — The mother and aunt of a six-year-old boy who drowned in a pool at hot spring here have been detained by police to assist in investigations.

Alor Gajah police chief Supt Ahmad Abu Bakar said the victim’s mother, 27, and his 22-year-old aunt, were detained today to have their statements recorded.

“The two women are believed to have been at the scene of the incident and will be released later today on police bail to allow the family to manage the boy’s funeral arrangements,” he said when contacted by reporters here.

Ahmad said the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for abuse, neglect, abandonment or exposure of a child in a manner likely to cause physical and emotional injury.

The media had earlier reported that in the incident at about 7.40 pm yesterday, the victim, who was on holiday in Melaka with his family, was found unconscious at the adult section of the pool by members of the public.

The boy was pronounced dead at 8.24 pm while receiving treatment at Alor Gajah Hospital. — Bernama