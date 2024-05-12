KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Malaysia declared its support for the important role played by Qatar in efforts to resolve the violence perpetrated by the Zionist Israeli regime against the Palestinian people.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, in a Facebook posting today, stated that Malaysia expressed its support for Qatar in a meeting with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in Doha today.

Mohamad is currently in Qatar to accompany Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who begins his official visit to Qatar today until May 14.

“We discussed a framework to further enhance the existing bilateral relations between Malaysia and Qatar, which have been established for 50 years,” he said.

Mohamad highlighted that trade and investment relations between the two countries are good, and Qatar expressed its desire to further enhance its investments in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra), through a Facebook post, said Mohamad took the opportunity to thank his counterpart for Qatar’s important role in its relentless efforts to broker peace negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

According to Wisma Putra, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also shared insights on the situation in the Middle East, particularly the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which requires continuous efforts based on the dynamics between major powers and Israel.

“Both sides emphasised the need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire and emphasised the importance of ongoing negotiations,” according to the Facebook post.

The ministry also stated that Prime Minister Anwar’s speech during his official visit to Germany is seen as a turning point in global community perceptions of Israel’s aggressive and genocidal actions against Palestine.

Meanwhile both sides briefly discussed Malaysia’s role in chairing the Asean-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Summit during Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship in 2025.

Key topics discussed during this courtesy visit focused on strengthening bilateral relations through the High-Level Joint Committee (HLJC) and the Investment Guarantee Agreement (IGA).

The Foreign Minister also extended an invitation to Qatar’s Prime Minister to visit Malaysia, according to Wisma Putra. — Bernama