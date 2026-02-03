BANGI, Feb 3 — The formulation of the National Halal Policy (NHP) is in its final phase and is expected to be completed by May, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

Speaking at the opening of the International Halal Economic Conference (IHEC) 2026 today, Fadillah said the government had agreed to develop the policy to provide clearer and more sustainable direction for Malaysia’s halal sector.

“The policy would serve as a strategic guide to building an inclusive, structured and sustainable halal ecosystem, without undermining existing certification authority under the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and state Islamic religious councils,” he said.

Prior to this, Jakim said it was committed to strengthening the national halal ecosystem through the National Halal Policy 2025-2035 to maintain Malaysia’s position as a global halal leader.

The initiative includes reinforcing standards and enforcement, as well as implementing an Action Plan for 2025-2030 to ensure more holistic industry development.

Fadillah said Malaysia would focus on three priority areas in the next phase of halal industry development, namely by strengthening certification pathways for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), improving certification systems and mutual recognition, and reinforcing halal clusters.

“These efforts will enable Malaysia to stand firm as a global halal industry leader with integrity and competitiveness,” he said.

He noted that the halal industry remains a major contributor to the economy, accounting for 7.94 per cent or RM118.2 billion of gross domestic product (GDP) as of the third quarter of 2025.

This growth is supported by an increase in registered halal exporters to 1,525 companies, reflecting the sector’s strong competitiveness and growth potential, he said.

The government is also working to expand ISO/IEC 17065 accreditation for Malaysian Halal Certification to state Islamic religious councils and departments, following JAKIM’s success in obtaining the accreditation in 2019.

Fadillah said Malaysia’s globally recognised halal certification system, policy stability and strong institutional governance give it a strategic advantage, but stressed the need for continued policy leadership, innovation, strategic investment and stronger cross-border collaboration.

On IHEC 2026, he said the conference was a vital platform to discuss and shape the future direction of the halal economy in a comprehensive and integrated manner.

“I really hope to be able to share all views, including improving the existing system, how we want to develop the whole value chain or ecosystem related to the halal economy for our country,” he said, adding that feedback from the conference would be shared with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Halal Certification and Industry. — Bernama