PARIS, Feb 2 — US authorities on Friday released the latest cache of files related to the investigation into the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The files contained references to numerous high-profile figures, including US President Donald Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and British billionaire Richard Branson.

Here are the consequences prompted by the latest release so far.

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit greets the children's parade during the May 17 celebrations at the Royal residence, Skaugum, west of the Norwegian capital Oslo, on May 17, 2024. — serud/NTB/AFP pic

Norway crown princess

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, whose name appears at least 1,000 times in the millions of freshly released documents, has apologised for her “embarrassing” friendship with Epstein.

Correspondence published in Norwegian media dates from 2011 to 2014.

In one email, Mette-Marit asked Epstein if it was “inappropriate for a mother to suggest two naked women carrying a surfboard for my 15 yr old son’s wallpaper”.

On Saturday, Mette-Marit said she “showed poor judgment and I deeply regret having had any contact with Epstein”, calling the relationship “embarrassing”.

According to the palace, Mette-Marit had ceased contact with Epstein in 2014 because she felt he was “trying to use his relationship with the crown princess as leverage with other people”.

The leak comes at a bad time for the royal, whose 29-year-old son Marius Borg Hoiby goes on trial at Oslo’s district court on Tuesday.

He is accused of 38 crimes, including the rape of four women as well as assault and drug offences. He denies the most serious charges.

This undated photo at an undisclosed location released by the US Justice Department on January 30, 2026 as part of the Jeffrey Epstein files shows British former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor kneeling over a woman lying on the floor. — US Department Of Justice handout/AFP pic

Britain’s Andrew

Britain’s former prince Andrew was again caught up in the Epstein scandal, with the latest release showing undated photos of him kneeling on all fours over a woman lying on the floor.

Asked Saturday whether Andrew should testify in the US Congress as repeatedly demanded, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said “yes” as he wrapped up an official visit to China and Japan.

Last October, King Charles III stripped his brother of his royal titles and honours after the late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre alleged she was trafficked to have sex with Andrew three times, including twice when she was 17.

Slovakia’s security advisor

The Slovakian government’s national security advisor resigned over his links to Epstein, Prime Minister Robert Fico announced yesterday.

Miroslav Lajcak exchanged text messages about women with Epstein in 2018 during his second spell as foreign minister, the BBC reported.

When announcing Lajcak’s resignation on Facebook, Fico said the government was losing “an incredible source of experience and knowledge in foreign policy”, adding that the former minister had “categorically denied and rejected” the allegations made against him.

LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman speaks during a press conference with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles on June 5, 2025. — AFP pic

LA Olympic chief

Los Angeles Olympics chief Casey Wasserman apologised on Saturday after decades-old flirty emails between him and Epstein’s jailed former girlfriend appeared in the files.

Wasserman, the chairman of the organising committee for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, said his 2003 email exchanges with Ghislaine Maxwell — who is serving a 20-year sentence for trafficking underage girls for Epstein — took place before her crimes were known.

He said he had “never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein”, adding that he was “terribly sorry for having any association with either of them”.

British ex-envoy to US

Peter Mandelson, who was fired as the British ambassador to Washington last year over his ties to Epstein, quit the Labour Party on Sunday after the newly released US documents revived scrutiny of his connection with the late sex offender.

Banking records cited in British media suggest Epstein transferred US$75,000 to accounts linked to Mandelson in 2003 and 2004. He told the BBC he had no record or recollection of any payments.

In a letter to Labour’s general secretary, Mandelson said “allegations which I believe to be false... need investigating by me”, adding that he was stepping down to avoid causing the party “further embarrassment”.

Newly released, undated photos appear to show him in a T-shirt and underwear beside a woman whose face was redacted by US authorities. Mandelson told the BBC he could not identify the woman or place the location.

In January, Mandelson apologised to Epstein’s victims and for his friendship with the convict. — AFP