DOHA, May 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s discussion with two prominent Qatar government leaders today was rooted primarily on the Palestine-Israel conflict and touched on the current development in Gaza.

Anwar in a statement via X said both countries agreed that everyone need to play a significant role in trying to find a solution to end the sufferings of the Palestinian people.

“In this matter, countries with the same mindset and objective must work together to achieve the desired result,” said Anwar.

Malaysia is among countries that loudly condemned the Zionist regime’s attack on Palestine and supports efforts towards establishing an independent Palestine as well as ending the Israeli brutality.

Yesterday, Malaysia and Qatar stressed the importance of ending the conflict between Hamas and Israel permanently and stressed the importance of ongoing ceasefire negotiations to end the violence in Palestine.

The conflict between Palestine and the Zionist regime which has entered the seventh month since the first attack on October 7, last year, has continued to escalate and the genocidal actions by the Israelis in Rafah has not stopped.

There have been calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli forces have killed more than 35,000 Palestinians in the besieged territory of Rafah since the attacks began in October.

Earlier, the prime minister was felicitated in an official reception and lunch at the Amiri Diwan, which is Qatar’s government hall, in conjunction with his maiden visit to the country.

Anwar spent about 30 minutes with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, which was followed by a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

“The meeting at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim was aimed at continuing efforts and strengthening diplomatic ties and links that have already reached 50 years.

“Also discussed was bilateral cooperation and facilitating investment and higher education which was then further discussed in a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Qatar’s foreign minister,” said Anwar.

The Malaysian delegation was then treated to a national banquet hosted by Sheikh Mohammed. — Bernama