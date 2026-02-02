JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he was thankful after spending two days on a leisurely family visit in Johor, exploring the southern state’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

“Alhamdulillah, Johor (visit) completed,” he said briefly when met by Bernama before departing from JB Sentral Station for Kuala Lumpur.

He was accompanied by his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) chief operating officer Afzar Zakariya.

The prime minister and his family arrived at JB Sentral at 3.27pm and were scheduled to depart on the Electric Train Service 3 (ETS3) at 4pm.

Anwar also took time to mingle with visitors and take photographs with visitors and staff at the terminal.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim greets passengers at JB Sentral before departing on the ETS following a family visit to Johor in Johor Bahru on February 2, 2026. — Bernama pic

Yesterday, Anwar arrived in Johor Bahru on the same service at 3.10pm.

Upon his arrival, the prime minister visited Johor Zoo with his grandchildren, interacted with visitors, and received briefings on the zoo’s latest developments.

During the visit, he expressed hope that Johor Zoo would continue to be strengthened as a recreational, educational, and heritage asset for the benefit of the people.

This morning, Anwar also visited the Royal Abu Bakar Museum, which houses valuable royal collections and the historical and cultural heritage of the Johor Sultanate, set within a well-preserved and attractive landscape.

In a Facebook post, he praised the Johor state government’s continuous efforts to upgrade heritage assets and strengthen tourism attractions in line with the Visit Johor 2026 (TMJ2026) aspirations. — Bernama