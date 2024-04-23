KOTA BARU, April 23 — The man involved in the shooting incident at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang on April 14 will be charged in a Kota Baru court tomorrow, according to police.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the suspect will be charged under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 8 (a) of the Arms Act 1960.

The suspect will also be charged under Section 108 (3) (f) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and National Registration Regulations 1990.

“The suspect will be charged in a Kota Bharu Court tomorrow and then taken to a Sepang Court to face more charges,” he said when contacted tonight.

On April 15, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the suspect in the shooting case was arrested at about 3pm that day in Kota Baru, Kelantan.

In the 1.30am incident at KLIA Terminal 1, a man fired two shots at his wife at the entrance of the arrival hall but missed.

One of the shots hit his wife’s bodyguard in the abdomen. He has undergone surgery and is recovering in hospital.

Police had earlier said they were looking for Hafizul Harawi, 38, to help in investigations. — Bernama