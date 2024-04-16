SUBANG JAYA, April 16 — The man suspected of shooting at his wife and seriously injuring her bodyguard at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) last Sunday arrived at the police air base here this afternoon under heavy security.

Previously identified as Hafizul Harawi, the 38-year-old was arrested in front of a private hospital in Kota Baru, Kelantan yesterday after evading a nationwide manhunt for over 24 hours.

He was taken to a Magistrate’s Court this morning where a remand order for seven days was issued.

He will be taken to the Selangor police headquarters in Shah Alam next.

Advertisement

He was flown aboard a King’s Air B300 aircraft that departed Kota Baru at about 1pm and touched down at the Peninsular Royal Malaysia Police Air Wing Unit operations centre here at 2.03pm.

Some 10 officers in three police patrol cars and two police motorcycles were seen escorting the suspect.

The suspect, dressed in the purple attire of lock-up centres and a pair of slippers, had his hands cuffed behind his back as he left the plane and walked across the tarmac.

Advertisement

He wore a blue medical face mask but kept his head down as he walked past the waiting media at the airbase, and did not speak.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation director Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain told a news conference in Kota Baru this morning after the suspect’s remand that police had seized a pistol, several bullets, firecrackers, a passport, several foreign currencies in cash, and four identity documents belonging to other people, and a car.

They believed the suspect had planned to flee Malaysia to Thailand and later on to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

A lone gunman had thrown firecrackers and fired shots at the arrival hall of Terminal 1 KLIA at about 1.30am on April 14 before escaping.

Police said his intended target was his estranged wife who was waiting for the arrival of an umrah pilgrimage group.

The wife’s personal bodyguard was shot in the abdomen and his condition is said to be critical.

Police are investigating the case under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 8 of the Firearms Act (Heavier Penalty) 1971 for unlawful possession of a firearm.



