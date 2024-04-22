KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Muhammmad Nur Hadith who was shot in the abdomen while protecting his travel agency owner employer at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) a week ago, has finally regained consciousness after undergoing intestinal surgery.

His wife Siti Noraida Hassan confirmed the matter, The Star reported today.

“Yes, he has woken up; he was taken off the ventilator.

“He can speak a little,” Siti Noraida was quoted as saying.

Siti Noraida said that no timeframe has been given on when he can be discharged.

“It could take some time,” she was quoted as saying.

Muhammmad, nicknamed Along, was shot on April 14 at the arrival hall of Terminal 1 and underwent intestinal surgery on April 16; his employer was safe.

The shooting by a lone gunman sparked an immediate nationwide manhunt that ended in Kota Baru, Kelantan, at 3pm on April 15 with the suspect whom police had identified as Hafizul Harawi, 38, arrested.

Police are investigating the case under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 8 of the Firearms Act (Heavier Penalty) 1971 for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Preliminary investigations found that the shooting stemmed from a domestic conflict between the suspect and his wife who is the travel agency owner; both were said to be in the midst of a divorce.

The suspect is currently under remand in Selangor for investigations.