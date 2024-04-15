KOTA BARU, April 15 — Police will be seeking a remand order on the suspect, who fired shots at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 Arrival Hall early yesterday morning, at the Kota Bharu Court Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said that the police are currently questioning and gathering information on the suspect.

“Today, we will first process the suspect we arrested earlier, and he is in good health.

“After the police have gathered all the information on the suspect, we will hold a press conference at 9 am tomorrow here (Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters),” he said.

He said this when approached by reporters at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters compound today after receiving a briefing on the case.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that the suspect had been arrested at around 3 pm at a certain location here.

In the 1.20 am incident, a man fired two shots at his wife at the entrance of the arrival hall but missed, and one shot hit her bodyguard in the abdomen instead.

The bodyguard was admitted to hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police had earlier said that they were looking for Hafizul Harawi, 38, to assist in the investigation into the case. — Bernama