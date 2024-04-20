KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The developer of the Kampung Sungai Baru redevelopment project has been urged by Titiwangsa MP Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani to consider handing over the property to another developer with potential of completing the project.

Johari said that he had talked to the developer to carry on the redevelopment, but the developer wanted to postpone it instead.

“I have spoken with them many times but I feel they are facing financial problems and gave various excuses.

Advertisement

“Then the Kuala Lumpur City Hall, the Federal Territories Department have provided their approval for compulsory acquisition for the remaining parcels of property that they (the developer) did not acquire as they want to postpone the development, he told the media at the Plantation and Commodities Ministry’s Adilfitri Open House in Kampung Baru today.

The Plantation and Commodities Minister said that the developer should hand over the project as residents have waited long enough and given up their homes and properties.

“And they (the developer) cannot come and claim the land is theirs as they have yet to pay for it. They only ordered people to leave,” he said.

Advertisement

Johari added that the development in the area was stalled after five per cent of flat owners did not move, while the remaining 95 per cent have moved out and were waiting for new houses from the developer.

Last November, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim instructed that the redevelopment can no longer be put off after being delayed for six years. — Bernama