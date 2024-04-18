HULU SELANGOR, April 18 — The allocations that the government has agreed to consider extending to elected representatives from the Opposition are subject to terms and conditions, said DAP Parliament chief whip Nga Kor Ming.

Nga, who is also the housing and local government minister, said, however, the terms and conditions have yet to be discussed with the Opposition.

“The allocations will come with terms and conditions which will be discussed,” he told a press conference after making a visit under the ministry’s “Sentuhan Kasih” programme in Kuala Kubu Baru, near here, today.

Earlier today, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the unity government Secretariat Supreme Leadership Council has agreed in principle to consider extending allocations to elected representatives from the opposition.

Fadillah, who is also the unity government chief whip, said a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be drawn up and extended to the opposition for further discussions.

He said this agreement was reached at the council’s meeting held at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya yesterday.

Meanwhile, Nga said the race of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election in Selangor on May 11 is immaterial.

“Wait for that day (nomination of candidates) ... let’s not play up this issue. To me, all are our children regardless of race. The important thing is the candidate must be able to serve and work with the people of Kuala Kubu Baru,” he said when commenting on rumours that DAP might field a Malay candidate.

The Election Commission has picked April 27 as nomination day and May 7 for early voting.

The seat fell vacant following the death of its three-term assemblyman Lee Kee Hiong, 58, of DAP on March 21. — Bernama