KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Selangor police have confirmed that a 34-year-old Malaysian man was killed in a machete attack following a fight in Taman Sentosa late Tuesday night.

In a statement, the Selangor Police Contingent said it received a report from the MERS 999 emergency hotline at about 11.10pm on December 17, alerting authorities to a violent altercation in the area.

Initial investigations indicated the victim was attacked with a machete during a brawl and suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

Police have classified the case as murder and are investigating the incident under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The motive behind the attack is still under investigation.

Members of the public who witnessed the incident or have information that could assist investigations are urged to come forward.

Selangor Police Chief CP Datuk Pahlawan Shazeli bin Datuk Kahar said the police are committed to ensuring public safety and called on the community to cooperate with authorities in solving the case.